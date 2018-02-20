× Kentwood, Grand Rapids crews respond to apartment fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers are reporting no injuries from an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday night in Kentwood.

Crews from the Kentwood and Grand Rapids fire departments were dispatched around 8:20 p.m., to 4573 Hunter’s Ridge Drive SE. That’s west off Walma Avenue, and south of 44th Street.

Kentwood crews were still on-scene, mopping up at 9:20 p.m. But county dispatchers say the fire was knocked down fairly quickly after crews arrived on the scene.

Officials on-scene tell FOX 17 that two people were taken to a hospital, and the fire likely started in a bedroom.

No word yet on the cause, or amount of damage done.