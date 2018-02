× Kesha’s ‘Rainbow’ tour makes a stop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On July 6 it will be time to grab your glasses, head out the door and hit downtown Grand Rapids, Kesha announced that the “Rainbow Tour” will make a stop at Van Andel Arena.

The pop star released her latest album “Rainbow” in 2017 and has since won Grammy Awards for “Best Pop Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.”

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday, February 23 at noon. Tickets range in price from $29.50 to $99.50.