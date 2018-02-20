Man shot during fight in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One man was shot and another one arrested after a fight in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to a home in the 900 block of N. Church Street at about 9:30 a.m. A woman standing outside the home told the first officer to arrive that a person inside had been shot. Inside, the officers found two men who were fighting in the living. One of the men was armed with a knife and the other man was on top of him, holding him down.

Police broke up the fight without any further incident. Afterwards, they discovered that the 18-year-old man involved in the fight had been shot in the arm. He was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

The other man, a 22-year-old from Kalamazoo, was arrested for Felonious Assault, Domestic Assault, Felony Firearm and Resisting and Obstructing. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Police say they are submitting a case against the 18-year-old for possession of marijuana.

Anyone with further information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.