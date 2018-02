Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Oakridge overcame a slow start to beat Covenant Christian 44-43 Tuesday night in the season finale for both teams.

Oakridge (17-3) will open districts Monday night against Fruitport (2-17) at Orchard View.

Covenant Christian (14-6) will take on Blackj River (13-6) Monday night at Calvin Christian.