Road closures across West Michigan due to flooding
WEST MICHIGAN — Below is a list of road closures across West Michigan as many areas continue to be impacted by flooding.
ALLEGAN COUNTY
139th Ave between 36th St and 140th Ave
Ottagon Ave between 43rd St and 44th St
19th St south of Jefferson Ave
Baseline Rd between 59th St and 60th St
19th St south of 112th Ave (down to 1 lane)
River Road between 128th Ave and 130th Ave (down to 1 lane)
62nd between Baseline and 102nd Ave (deep water signed but not closed)
15th St between 128th Ave and 126th Ave
118th Ave between 20th St and 16th St
107th Ave at 36th St
It’s safest to avoid these areas until water levels recede. Please drive with caution.
BARRY COUNTY
Coats Grove Road between M-66 and Moore.
Bowler Road between Ragla and Farrel.
Maple Grove Road between M-37 and Wright.
108th Street between Patterson and Duncan Lake.Charlton Park Road between M-43 and Barnum.Large trees across on Gilkey Road between Enzian and Burchett.
Please use extreme caution while driving, there are many spots with standing water. We have put dozens of lighted type 2 barricades county wide marking water.
W Drive S
Burlington Twp-O Drive S at 9 Mile Rd
Clarence Twp-U Drive N, between 27 and 29 Mile Rd
Leroy Twp-F Drive S east of 2 1/2 Mile Rd
Leroy Twp-K Drive S near 4 Mile Rd
Newton Twp-K Drive S at 10 Mile RdCASS COUNTY
Davis Lake Street (Lane to Ashton)
Union Road north of US-12
Mason (Kessington to Tharp Lk and Tharp Lk to Calvin Center)
Wayne St (Union to Baldwin Prairie)
Goff Lk south of Stevens Street
Starbrick Street Tharp Lk to Calvin Center
Grange St (Tharp Lk to Calvin Ctr)
IONIA COUNTY
Cassel Rd between York Rd and Bippley Rd
Harwood Rd between Tupper Lake Rd and Eaton Hwy
Reeder Rd between Keefer Hwy and Lyons
Knox Rd between Petrie Rd and Sunfield Hwy
Eaton Hwy between Sunfield Hwy and Shilton
KENT COUNTY
Cherry Valley Avenue: 76th St to 84th St
Sorenson Ave: South of 22 Mile Rd
MONTCALM COUNTY
N Douglas Rd between E Tamarack Rd and N County Line Rd is CLOSED per Road Commission, until further notice, NOT OPEN to any vehicles! Find an alternate route! With the rainfall we had, please use caution with many roads.. it might look safe.. but could be very deep. Stay alert!
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Peters Road south of Apple Avenue / M-46 IMPASSABLE due to water over road.
TODD ROAD is CLOSED between Lorenson and Weber Roads for water over the road. It is closed at both ends in Fruitland Township
FARR ROAD 20 feet east of Stringer Road in Fruitport Township is closed due to a CULVERT FAILURE. It will be closed between Stringer and Brooks Road. DETOUR ROUTE is south on Brooks Road to Ponaluna Road; detour north on Johnson to Mt. Garfield.
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Warner Ave. between Baseline and 8th St.
8 Mile Rd. between Comstock and Dickinson
Luce Ave between 32nd & 24th in Dayton Township.* Elm and 8 Mile (Old M-20) intersection in Norwich Township
OTTAWA COUNTY
Hudsonville- WB Chicago Drive (M-121) is closed just west of Port Sheldon Street
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
Park Street between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street
Forest Street between Rose Street and Park Street
Crosstown Parkway between Park Street and Vine StreetSheldon Street between Pitcher Street and Vine Street
Rose Street between Crosstown Parkway and Burr Oak Street
Reed Court between Reed Street and Stockbridge Avenue
Burdick Street between Crosstown Parkway and Stockbridge Avenue
Vine Street between Portage Street and John Street
Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street
Walter Street between Lake Street and Crosstown Parkway
Stockbridge Avenue between Burdick Street and Crosstown Parkway
Jasper Street between Vine Street and Crosstown Parkway
Lake Street between Walter Street and Portage Street
Sunvalley Drive is impacted but passable on the east side.