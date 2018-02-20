× Road closures across West Michigan due to flooding

WEST MICHIGAN — Below is a list of road closures across West Michigan as many areas continue to be impacted by flooding.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

139th Ave between 36th St and 140th Ave

Ottagon Ave between 43rd St and 44th St

19th St south of Jefferson Ave

Baseline Rd between 59th St and 60th St

19th St south of 112th Ave (down to 1 lane)

River Road between 128th Ave and 130th Ave (down to 1 lane)

62nd between Baseline and 102nd Ave (deep water signed but not closed)

15th St between 128th Ave and 126th Ave

118th Ave between 20th St and 16th St

107th Ave at 36th St

It’s safest to avoid these areas until water levels recede. Please drive with caution.

BARRY COUNTY

Cox Road between Clark and Curtis.

Coats Grove Road between M-66 and Moore.

Bowler Road between Ragla and Farrel.

Maple Grove Road between M-37 and Wright.

108th Street between Patterson and Duncan Lake.Charlton Park Road between M-43 and Barnum.Large trees across on Gilkey Road between Enzian and Burchett.

Please use extreme caution while driving, there are many spots with standing water. We have put dozens of lighted type 2 barricades county wide marking water.

CALHOUN COUNTY