Teen arrested after making threats against Michigan school; AR-15 confiscated

Posted 12:57 PM, February 20, 2018, by

DICKSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Michigan say they have arrested a teen accused of making threats against a high school.

Manistee County sheriff’s officials say they contacted the teen Monday after being notified about the threat to “shoot up” Brethren High School. Officials say he told deputies that he was joking.

Police say they confiscated an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and the teen’s cellphone from his home. He was taken to the county jail, where he awaits arraignment.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in Wednesday’s shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s