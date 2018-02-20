Train car overturns in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County dispatchers say a freight-train has derailed in Wyoming.

Dispatch says Wyoming Police were sent to the scene at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, on a report of an overturned freight-train car.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no word what caused it. The location was near 28th Street, adjacent to US-131.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 it was a Grand Elk Railroad train. There was no confirmation on where the train was heading, or where it departed. But there is a Grand Elk Railroad station at 75 Mills Street in Kalamazoo.

Kent County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch Center says the northbound US-131 off-ramp at 28th Street is closed. Westbound 28th Street is closed at Buchanana Avenue, and eastbound 28th Street is closed at US-131.

