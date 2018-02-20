Two suspects brandish weapon before robbing Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly entered a Kalamazoo business brandished a weapon before jumping over the counter, forcing the clerk to the ground and stealing money and cigarettes.

The incident occurred at a business in the 3700 block of Mt. Olivet Road. Police attempted to track the two suspects with a K9 but were unsuccessful.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black male who reportedly was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white gloves. The second is described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black gloves.

Both suspects were wearing bandanas over their faces, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.