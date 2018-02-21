Allegan County prepares for rising Kalamazoo River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- After seeing just how high the Kalamazoo River has risen in recent days, officials in Allegan County have enacted their emergency preparedness plan to try and keep area buildings from flooding.

In the area of 21st Street and 102nd Avenue near Otsego, flood waters have overtaken bridges and roads. Rushing waters have even washed out pavement on 103rd, making driving conditions exceedingly dangerous.

It's a race against the clock to sandbag problem areas along the Kalamazoo River before it crests this weekend.

"We're expecting a two-foot rise in the water from now until Saturday," said Allegan Police Chief Rick Hoyer. "Right now it's a good idea to stay out of the water."