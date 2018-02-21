× Battle Creek police officer charged with drunk driving

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek police officer has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated after a crash over a week ago.

Chad Francisco is on administrative leave while the Calhoun County Sheriff investigates the incident.

Police say that Francisco was off-duty about 4:00 a.m. on February 11 when he struck a utility pole in the city of Springfield, Michigan. He was not injured and no one else was involved in the crash. He was arrested at the scene for suspected drunk driving.

The city says that Francisco has been with the department for 17 years.