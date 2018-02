Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- The Comstock Park wrestling team is headed to team state finals for the 2nd time in 4 years.

The Panthers started slow this season have shown consistent improvement throughout the season.

They made the division 2 quarterfinals in 2015 when this years seniors were freshman.



Comstock Park will be the 8 seed in division 3 and take on 1 seed Dundee Friday in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.