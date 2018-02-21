‘Disturbed’ and more coming to Soaring Eagle Casino, and Waterpark Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To wrap up the month of February, Soaring Eagle is hosting their Celebration Weekend! Join the party on February 23 -24 and make crafts like a crown, cards, and more. All of these weekends will include story time with Nokomis and a movie.

There's a huge event taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel March 23 through April 9. It's called Spring into Space, there will be dance parties, a "Star Wars" movie marathon, face painting, balloon art, crafts and so much more. To reserve a room during the space event, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Soaring Eagle Casino just announced their first show of the summer, Disturbed featuring Three Days Grace will be performing live on July 13.

Disturbed has received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance" for their hit, "Inside the Fire," and created nine number one singles at Active Rock Radio. Disturbed has also sold over 12 million records globally.

Three Days Grace has sold more than 6 million records in the U.S. and holds the record for most number one songs at Active Rock Radio with hits like "Break", "The Good Life", and "World So Cold." Tickets for this show go on sale February 24 at etix.com.

Snocorss is the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing, and it's coming to Soaring Eagle on February 23 and 24. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on. It's fun for the whole family, with passes started at $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.

Two big country stars are making their way to the Soaring Eagle stage in April: Charlie Pride and Billy Currington!

First up is Charlie Pride, who's coming to West Michigan on April 13. His career took off in 1967 with his hit single "Just Between You and Me," breaking in the Top 10 Country chart and earning Charlie his first Grammy nomination. Shortly after he became country music's first African American superstar. Other great hits from his music career include "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'", "All I Have to Offer You is Me", and "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone." Tickets go on sale February 10.

Billy Currington, featuring Lo Cash, are coming to Soaring Eagle on April 20. Billy made his debut 10 years ago with the top ten hit, "Walk a Little Straighter." Since then he's earned several CMT and ACM nominations, including one for Top New Male Vocalist. He's also had several number one hits like "People Are Crazy", "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer", and "Must Be Doin' Something Right." Tickets for that show go on sale February 17.

Soaring Eagle's Saint Paddy's Day Bash has just been announced for March 17. The event is completely free with a live DJ spinning hits for the crowd along with Irish themed games, food, and drink. Doors open at 8 p.m., but at 9 the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit's very own Stone Clover Band. CAll 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book a room for the night as well.

The Cinco De Mayo Celebration is back on Saturday, May 5. La Mafia and AJ Castillo will be there performing for all to enjoy. Tickets go on sale for this event on February 17.

Here's a great deal for moms, dads, and kids. On Mondays and Tuesdays in February, day passes for the water park and just $8 for all ages up to 13-year-sold. One accompanying adult is free and additional adults are $13 each. The passes are valid from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.