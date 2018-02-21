Dr. Bitner: Prevention is key to reduce the risk of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prevention is key when it comes to cancer, and when people pay attention to their body there's a good chance that some cancers can be detected early.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, believes that cancer is preventable by people knowing their risks, following the SEEDS, getting screened or diagnostic tests early, and paying attention to symptoms.

The most common cancers in women are lung, colorectal, and breast. The chart below can help women determine if they have a high or low risk of getting any of these cancers.

When cancer if found in early stages, it can often prevent the spread of it to other organs, and minimize the effects. If you're high risk, make an appointment to get a screening with your local doctor.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.