Flooding a major headache for Kent City man

KENT CITY, Mich. -- Andrew Wojtas lives just a few miles northeast of Kent City, near the Newaygo County line. On Sunday, he had around a foot of snow in his yard, but all of that snow melted with the recent rain and mild temperatures.

He's had four inches of rain since Monday morning, and much of that rain and melted snow is now sitting in his back yard.

Thanks to two sump pumps and a let-up in the weather, Wojtas has managed to push all of the water out of his basement -- which was once ankle deep with water.

"It's priority to keep up, and it'll only take 10 minutes of rain before I have to put that pump on," he said. "So I can't even go to the store. The local store is 6 minutes away. I can go to the small country store, but they don't have everything you need. So it's definitely tough."

Wojtas is working a new job in Grand Rapids, which is a 40 minute drive away. He says he hasn't been able to make it into work since Monday, but is thankful his boss is understanding of his situation.

He says his home wasn't damaged by the flooding, but he's anxious to get the water out of his yard so he can get back to work and on with life.