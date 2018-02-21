School closings and delays

Gobles Middle, High Schools add extra security Wednesday after two potential threats

Posted 8:43 AM, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:46AM, February 21, 2018

GOBLES, Mich. — Gobles Middle and High School will have a higher police presence on the campuses Wednesday, after the district received information about potential threats against the schools.

In a statement released by Gobles Public Schools administration stated “after investigation, the administration and Van Buren County Police have determined both situations to NOT be credible.”

Although the authorities believe these two separate threats were not credible, the district said “as a precaution, we will have police presence in the district tomorrow, but plan to operate as normal and help to ensure that our kids feel safe.”

To anyone who hears these threats or sees something they believe is dangerous, administration said they encourage staff, students and communities to speak up and alert authorities to the situation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s