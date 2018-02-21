Grand Rapids residents face flooding concerns for the second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents in Grand Rapids are facing flooding concerns for the second time as rainfall and higher temperatures have caused Plaster Creek's water levels to rise.

Residents at Park Place Apartments in Grand Rapids, near the corner of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue, faced similar flooding back in 2013 and many were forced from their homes.

This time around though management tells FOX 17 they are prepared for the rising waters and learned from the last incident.

"Due to the flood warning that we have in effect we are asking everyone to park their cars at the higher parking spaces," management wrote in a notice to residents. "We are asking everyone to prepare blankets and medicines in case of emergency evacuations."

The statement went on to say that the main office would be opening Tuesday night in case flooding occurs.

Much of West Michigan still faces a flood warning and rivers and creeks are expected to rise.