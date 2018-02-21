× Ionia County Road Commission shuts down Maple River Bridge due to rising water

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Road Commission has shut down the Maple River Bridge because of a rising river.

That’s according to the county Sheriff’s Office, which says motorists should avoid the area of M-21 east of Muir, until the water recedes.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the water level had risen so high as of 7 p.m. that the river was pushing against the deck of the bridge. The Road Commission asked all eastbound Class-A traffic – which includes commercial trucks and buses – to travel southbound M-66 to eastbound I-96 over to the Grange Road exit. And then north on Grange Road back to M-21. All westbound M-21 traffic can follow southbound Grange Road to westbound I-96 over to northbound M-66, then over to M-21.

Police are encouraging regular vehicle traffic (private vehicles) to follow the same route, due to the “rapidly changing conditions”. The Sheriff’s Office says those conditions are causing flooding on secondary roads that is leading to short-notice road closures.

