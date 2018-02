Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich -- Davison (2002-2006) and Hudson (2009-2013) are the schools in state history to win 5 consecutive team wrestling state championships.'

Lowell will look to add its name to that list this weekend as the Red Arrows seek a 5th straight title.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are the number 1 seed in division 2 and will take on 8-seed Tecumseh Friday at 6:45 p.m. in a quarterfinal at The Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.