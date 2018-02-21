MSP: Child dies in standing water in Montcalm Co.

SHERIDAN, Mich. – Michigan State Police say a one-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon after falling into standing water.

Police say that police were called to a home in Sheridan, Michigan at about 10:15 a.m. when a two-and-a-half-year old child was found walking near the roadway. When the trooper arrived, the younger girl was found in the water. She was taken to Sheridan Hospital where she died.

Police say the water was not a natural body of water, but was from the rain and melting snow.

The two children are siblings. The two-and-a-half-year old is safe and with family.

Police and Child Protective Services are investigating. The name of the child has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

We’ll have more details when they become available.