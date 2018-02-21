Muskegon teen pleads guilty in beating case; sentenced to youth prison

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon teen entered guilty pleas in the case of a beating from last year and the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office is not happy about the judge’s sentence.

Trevon Godbolt, 18, was accused of beating a 17-year-old in November 2017 in Muskegon Heights, and the ordered him to undress, before allowing him to run to a relative’s home. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment, but because Michigan’s ethnic intimidation and hate crime laws do not cover crimes based on sexual orientation, he was not able to be charged with a “hate crime.”

Judge Annette Smedley sentenced Godbolt to no more than 24 months in a youth prison and no more than three years of probation. If Godblot successfully completes the sentence, Godbolt will not have a conviction on his record.

The chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor, Matt Roberts, told FOX 17 this is an area of the law that is uncovered right now in Michigan and Godbolt should have been able to face more charges.