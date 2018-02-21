× Organizers: Rising waters won’t stop Winter Beer Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The waters may be rising, but the beer will keep on flowing, according to organizers of 13th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival.

The festival is this Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, which is right along the shore of the Grand River which is expected to crest near or above record levels between 1:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday. The river could be as much as six feet above flood stage.

The Michigan Brewers Guild tells FOX 17 they have been in regular communication with the West Michigan Whitecaps at the stadium. The guild says that while they hope to not have any major issues with flooding, the Whitecaps do have contingency plans for parking, traffic flow and other logistics associated with the festival.

140 Michigan breweries and brewpubs take part in the event which draws thousands each year. Saturday’s tickets are sold out.