Otsego Public Schools closed Thursday after threat circulates on social media

OTSEGO, Mich- Leaders at Otsego Public Schools have decided to cancel classes Thursday, after a threat began circulating online.

A spokesperson for the district tells FOX 17 while the district itself wasn’t the target of any threats, they decided to cancel out of precaution, especially in light of recent events on a national level including the school shooting in Florida last week.

Plainwell High School also posted about the threat on its Facebook page. At this time, they don’t believe the threat is credible and are planning to have schools open on Thursday.

School officials tell FOX 17 Plainwell Public Safety is investigating.