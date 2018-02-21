Police: Kent County man wanted on criminal sexual conduct charges

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are searching for a man wanted on criminal sexual conduct and fleeing police charges.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that Timothy David Perry, 32, fled from officials who tried to arrest him on Feb. 18. He allegedly drove at a high speed while going the wrong way along Broadmoor Avenue SE, and police called off the pursuit.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in Caledonia and investigators believe he was picked up by an acquaintance and taken to the Kentwood area.

Perry is wanted on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 years old, fleeing and eluding police and a parole violation.

Authorities say that he has a prior conviction of second-degree CSC and served time in prison for assault before being paroled on June 27, 2017.

Perry is described by police as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.