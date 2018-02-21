Sheriff: Deaths of Michigan woman, 2 kids treated as murder-suicide

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan sheriff says he’s treating the deaths of a woman and two young children as a murder-suicide.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the adult woman and a female child were found dead Tuesday morning inside a car parked outside a drain maintenance center, and a male child was found dead outside the car. He says both children are believed to be younger than 5 and the woman, who was in her early 30s, is believed to be their mother.

Cunningham says all three had gunshot wounds and police recovered a handgun at the scene in Bangor Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Cunningham says the family isn’t from Bay County, and the car is registered in Oakland County, outside Detroit.