Two suspects identified in Portage school threats

PORTAGE, Mich. – Two suspects have been taken into custody for potential threats against a school in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety and the Portage Public Schools say they investigated a threat made to students at Community High School on Monday. The school is a PPS alternative high school program.

Two suspects have been identified and were placed into custody at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. Police say that there was never any immediate danger to students or staff.

“This investigation is an excellent example of ‘if you see something, say something.’ If something doesn’t seem right, report it,” said Portage Department of Public Safety officials in a press release. “In this instance, information allowed authorities to act in advance of what could have evolved into a more serious situation.”

Police and school officials say, if you don’t feel comfortable calling the police directly (269-329-4567), notify a parent or a counselor, or contact Silent Observer to leave an anonymous tip at 269-343-2100, http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com