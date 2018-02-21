Two women scuffle in Battle Creek Taco Bell drive-thru; Sheriff’s employee placed on leave

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Two women, one of whom is an civilian employee of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, could be charged after a fight in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

The incident happened February 15 at the Taco Bell at 821 Capital Avenue SW.

According to the Battle Creek police, a 25-year-old Battle Creek woman got into a dispute with a 36-year-old woman who was off-duty from the sheriff’s department. During the dispute where one woman reached into the other one’s car and the other woman sprayed her with water, the county employee showed that she works for the sheriff’s department.

Police say that when they asked the employee if she would have acted differently, she said that “looking back, I wish I would have punched her in the face.”

Sheriff Matt Saxton placed the employee on leave Friday. The city attorney is determining any charges and the sheriff’s department is conducting an internal investigation.