Beer Month GR with Harmony Brewing Co

Harmony Brewing Company

Beer Month GR

February 15- March 15

Savor the Craft during a month-long celebration of Grand Rapids' exceptional craft beer scene. Highlights include Cool Brews. Hot Eats, the 13th Annual Winter Beer Festival, Founder's Brewing Company KBS Week (March 5-10, 2018)  and plenty of beer dinners and tap takeovers at Grand Rapids craft breweries.

Become a Beer City Brewsader during Beer Month GR and you will receive a limited time offer Brewsader gift, in addition to your official Brewsader t-shirt when you redeem at the gift shop at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

