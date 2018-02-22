Coast Guard: 40-plus people rescued in Michigan

(AP) — The Coast Guard says more than 40 people and their pets have been rescued from flooded neighborhoods in southwestern Michigan.

The Coast Guard said Thursday it is assisting local authorities in house-to-house rescues and evacuations along the St. Joseph River.

In one case Thursday morning, it said its St. Joseph, Michigan, station was asked to check on two people living in a mandatory evacuation zone in Sodus Township, about 3 miles east of the city of St. Joseph. Fire department crews were unable to reach the two because of high water.

A Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and helped the two people from their flooded home.

Crews from the Michigan City, Indiana, station also have participated in the rescues.