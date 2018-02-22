× Coast Guard assisting in flood rescues in SW Michigan

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The U.S. Coast Guard has gotten involved with local agencies in assisting with evacuations due to flooding.

The Coast Guard Station St. Joseph received a call Thursday morning asking for a welfare check on two people living in a mandatory evacuation zone in Sodus Township, which is about three miles east of St. Joseph. The Coast Guard says that local fire department staff were not able to reach the people due to water levels and the location.

Other crews from the Coast Guard Station in St. Joseph and in Michigan City, Indiana have been rescuing people and pets from flooded neighborhoods. The Coast Guard says that more than 40 people and pets have been rescued in SW Michigan.