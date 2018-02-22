Flood shelter opening in Barry County

Posted 9:49 PM, February 22, 2018

HASTINGS, Mich. — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Hastings for those who are displaced by recent flooding.

The Barry County Emergency Management Department said Thursday that the shelter will open at the Barry County Commission on Aging, 320 West Woodlawn Ave.  It is expected to open by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials told FOX 17 earlier on Thursday that some of the worst of the county’s flooding concentrated at Thornapple Lake in Hastings.

The Thornapple River exceeded the flood stage in the Hastings area by 2 feet.  Several roads in Barry County were closed as a result of flooding.

