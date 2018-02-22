Friday tickets still available for the Winter Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of beer lovers will flock to Fifth Third Ballpark for the annual Winter Beer Festival this weekend.

Over 100 Michigan breweries will fill the ballpark serving nearly a thousand of craft beers. Along with beer, there will be food, live music, performances, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations.

Winter Beer Festival is taking place February 23-24. Saturday tickets are sold out, but there are still tickets available for Friday. Tickets cost $45 in advance, and $50 at the door.

To purchase tickets, go to mibeer.com.