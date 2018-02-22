× Grand Rapids Public Schools to participate in nationwide walk out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Public Schools will be participating in a nationwide protest for stricter gun controls and more mental health resources for teens next month.

The National School Walk Out has been organized for March 14 at 10:00 a.m., which will be one month after a gunman killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The walk out will last 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed.

Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal said in a press release that she stands with her students, teachers, and support staff and believes it is important for the district to unite in support of the national effort.