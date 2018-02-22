Grand Rapids Public Schools to participate in nationwide walk out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Public Schools will be participating in a nationwide protest for stricter gun controls and more mental health resources for teens next month.
The National School Walk Out has been organized for March 14 at 10:00 a.m., which will be one month after a gunman killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The walk out will last 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed.
Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal said in a press release that she stands with her students, teachers, and support staff and believes it is important for the district to unite in support of the national effort.
4 comments
Common Cents
If it weren’t for schools, there wouldn’t be school shootings. Ban schools.
Common Cents
Of the people who say, “No one needs an AR-15!” or “I don’t want anyone having guns!” approximately NONE of them actually mean it. What they actually mean is that they only want agents of an authoritarian ruling cl@ss to have guns.
So why don’t they usually say it that way? You might think they don’t say it that way just because it sounds so bad–and so stúpid. Actually, they don’t SAY it that way because they don’t THINK it that way.
ALL advocates of “gun control” are still thoroughly steeped in the statist mindset, and view “government” and its agents as something OTHER than human. They think the magical, mystical entity know as “government” and “law” are superhuman and special and that the people who choose to act as enforcers for that ethereal deity are somehow magically more moral and trustworthy than the rabble (despite the fact that all those people WERE the “rabble” until they applied for that job).
To put it another way, statists really and truly believe that mere mortals who SOUGHT OUT positions of power–who went out of their way to be able to boss other people around–are somehow far MORE trustworthy than everyone else. And they don’t let actual history interfere with that insane faith-based belief.
J.B.
The completely unrealistic expectations and the psychotic sense of entitlement that these people exhibit makes me think that our country has a lot bigger fish to fry than the whole “what kind of gun can you buy” issue.
Want to actually solve the problem?
Then stop being such a large part of the problem.
Don’t think that “you” are part of the problem?
That IS the problem.
Tamera
So it’s ok for the GRPS to mold the minds of children to be progressive liberals? Check out this list https://www.womensmarch.com/partners/