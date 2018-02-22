Grand River flooding could exceed 2013’s historic levels in some spots

Ionia Free Fair - photo from D.A.P. Drone Areal Photography - 2/22/18

WEST MICHIGAN– Flooding forecasts for the Grand River continued to rise this evening as rain that fell earlier in the week continues to collect and flow towards Lake Michigan.

National Weather Service raised their flood level estimates in downtown Grand Rapids from 21.0 feet to 21.5 feet today, just a few inches below the 21.85-foot record reached in April 2013. The river is expected to reach its high point Saturday evening.

The forecast was adjusted because additional water was flowing into the Thornapple River, which flows through Barry County and enters the Grand River at Ada.

 

 

Most rivers will crest later Friday or Saturday. Some additional rain is likely early Friday and Saturday night, but amounts should not be excessive.

