“Hamilton” and other great shows coming to Broadway GR

For nearly 30 years, Broadway Grand Rapids has been bringing the best of Broadway to West Michigan. Now some of the biggest shows are taking the stage for the next two seasons.

The 2018-19 season begins in the fall featuring the following shows:

Finding Neverland- October 9-14, 2018

Jersey Boys- November 30-December 2, 2018

School of Rock- January 8-13, 2019

On Your Feet!- February 19-24, 2019

The Book of Mormon- March 19-24, 2019

Waitress- April 20- May 5, 2019

Anastasia- June 25-30, 2019

For the 2019-20 season the very popular Broadway show, Hamilton, will be performed inside DeVos Performance Hall. There are no specific detail yet on how long the show will run for, or when tickets will go on sale.

Get more information on shows for the 2018-19 season, or to become a season ticket holder to guarantee tickets to see Hamilton, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.