× Hillary Clinton coming to Grand Rapids for event to honor Betty Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Former first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in Grand Rapids in April to help commemorate Betty Ford’s 100th birthday.

The annual “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy” luncheon is hosted by Ford’s daughter, Susan Ford Bales and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. Also speaking this year will be Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson. The discussion will be moderated by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell.

“As first lady, mother never felt the constraints of politics when deciding to speak out about an issue,” said Ford Bales in a press release. “This year’s guests reflect the depth of support and respect that she earned as first lady. Our family is gracious that these strong women are celebrating mother’s centennial with our friends, family and community in Grand Rapids.”

The event will be held at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on the East Beltline.

“There is no greater honor than being able to celebrate the centennial birthday of Mrs. Ford, a path-breaking First Lady I was honored to get to know, and greatly admired. It is a special privilege to be participating with Susan, Lynda Byrd Robb and Hillary Rodham Clinton,” said Mitchell in the press release. “I am excited to have this opportunity to talk about the role Betty Ford played, along with the other First Ladies who have bought so many critical issues to center stage.”

Individual tickets for “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy” annual luncheon will go on sale March 5. For more information, call 616-254-0393.