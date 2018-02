Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make a memorable afternoon with the family has HIS Dance ensemble presents "The Toymaker: An Easter Story."

The original ballet will unique portray the Easter story, as a group of toys and dolls discovering life outside the toy shop.

There will be performances on March 3 and 4 at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit dcaw.org.