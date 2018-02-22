Junior Achievement Titan Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Titan Challenge is a day-long business strategy competition for high school students. Teams of three students work with a mentor from the business community to guide a fledgling company through the ups and downs of the market. The Titan Challenge draws on a number of skills each team member will need to become a meaningful contributor in tomorrow's workforce: creativity, finance, collaboration, strategy, leadership, and more.

Junior Achievement is a volunteer-taught program

"Junior Achievement is a volunteer taught program so we are always looking for people who are interested in teaching kids about those three things," said Director of Education for JA Gregg Hampshire. "If you want to teach a kid how to make a budget, how to start their own business or how to find a job that they love, Junior Achievement will find you an opportunity. We are a K through 12 program, Titan is just one of our many events...to help expose these kids."

Participating schools this year are:

Beaver Island High School

Forest Hills Eastern High School

Innovation Central High School

Kent Career Tech Center

Lee High School

Plymouth Christian High School

Zeeland West High School

There are four kids on a team, one team will win $4,000, meaning each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to Davenport University.