Kalamazoo students and others rally in Lansing to stop gun violence
LANSING, Mich. – Students from Kalamazoo and others from around the state are rallying at the state capitol for increased measures to stop gun violence.
The rally started at about 10:00 a.m.
The rally is co-hosted by Dr. Rob Davidson of Spring Lake who is running for Congress in the 2nd District and Robert Vankirk of Wyoming who is running for 77th State House Representative. Candidates for Michigan governor and Michigan attorney general are also expected.
The rally is to encourage state lawmakers to tighten controls on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as increase access to mental health care.
We’ll have more from Lansing on later editions of FOX 17 News.
1 Comment
Common Cents
Of the people who say, “No one needs an AR-15!” or “I don’t want anyone having guns!” approximately NONE of them actually mean it. What they actually mean is that they only want agents of an authoritarian ruling cl@ss to have guns.
So why don’t they usually say it that way? You might think they don’t say it that way just because it sounds so bad–and so stúpid. Actually, they don’t SAY it that way because they don’t THINK it that way.
ALL advocates of “gun control” are still thoroughly steeped in the statist mindset, and view “government” and its agents as something OTHER than human. They think the magical, mystical entity know as “government” and “law” are superhuman and special and that the people who choose to act as enforcers for that ethereal deity are somehow magically more moral and trustworthy than the rabble (despite the fact that all those people WERE the “rabble” until they applied for that job).
To put it another way, statists really and truly believe that mere mortals who SOUGHT OUT positions of power–who went out of their way to be able to boss other people around–are somehow far MORE trustworthy than everyone else. And they don’t let actual history interfere with that insane faith-based belief.