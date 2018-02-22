× Kalamazoo students and others rally in Lansing to stop gun violence

LANSING, Mich. – Students from Kalamazoo and others from around the state are rallying at the state capitol for increased measures to stop gun violence.

The rally started at about 10:00 a.m.

The rally is co-hosted by Dr. Rob Davidson of Spring Lake who is running for Congress in the 2nd District and Robert Vankirk of Wyoming who is running for 77th State House Representative. Candidates for Michigan governor and Michigan attorney general are also expected.

The rally is to encourage state lawmakers to tighten controls on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as increase access to mental health care.

