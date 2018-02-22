Lowell prepares for weekend Grand River flooding

LOWELL, Mich. — The city of Lowell is trying to prepare residents to stay safe as flood waters in the Grand River are expected to reach near record levels this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding in Lowell is expected to be the third largest in the city’s history. The water level in the river is expected to reach 18.6 feet, just under what the city saw in 2013 when waters rose to 19.2 feet.

While City Manager Michael Burns says they’re not in a life-threatening stage at this point, it is something people need to take very seriously.

Some residents, like Dewey Davis, are packing up their homes and getting out. Davis came straight home from work on Thursday to help his friends on South Jackson Street pack up their house as flood waters inch closer.

City officials in Lowell closed off S. Jackson Road on Thursday in anticipation of river flooding.

“If there’s barricades, don’t go through it,” said Lowell City Manager Michael Burns. “We are asking people not to go into the water. We are asking people not to kayak, boat, do any of that stuff because you’re at risk and if you are on private property, you run the risk of being cited.”

Lowell Police say going through a barricade could result in a ticket of up to $100.

Officials will be posting the latest updates on flooding on Facebook pages for the city and Lowell Police.