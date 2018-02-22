Michigan House votes to make English the state’s language

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House lawmakers want to make English the official language of Michigan.
Republicans led the way in passing a bill Thursday that would require its use in public records. State departments and local governments still could publish documents in other languages.
Rep. Tom Barrett, a Republican from Potterville, says Michigan is a diverse state. But he says diversity with “no shared values” drives people into their “own corners.” He and other supporters say the bill will encourage assimilation.
Rep. Vanessa Guerra voted no. The Saginaw Democrat says the bill could isolate people whose English skills are limited. Another critic, Rep. David LaGrand of Grand Rapids, says it’s a “dark moment” for the country if diversity is not embraced.
4 comments
Chief Waukazoo
Good, The right thing to do!
Iamct01
Look at all the problems greatest and baby boomer generations caused by hiring illegals. Don’t put me in the position to tell these nice people they can’t stay.
Clucko
It’s about time, although nothing will change. The people who avoid learning to speak English won’t care because many of them have absolutely no intention of ever becoming an American. Why should they? There are enough benefits out there without citizenship including rights granted by the Constitution. Disgusting, but true.
Old Bob
If you can’t speak English after you have been here a year. No food stamps, no nothing. If you can’t learn English in a year your not trying.