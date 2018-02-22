Michigan Winter Beer Festival rescheduled due to flooding concerns

Posted 5:42 PM, February 22, 2018, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 13th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival is being rescheduled for March 2-3.

The Michigan Brewers Guild initially planned the festival for Feb. 23-24 at Fifth Third Ballpark.  However, they announced Thursday that it would be pushed back due to flooding concerns.

The Grand River is expected to crest at or near record levels between 1 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

“After meeting with the Whitecaps staff and taking into consideration information provided to us by the National Weather Service and the Kent County Emergency Management, the MBG Board of Directors has decided to take cautious approach and postpone the festival by a week to allow the Grand River to drop below the flood stage,” the Brewers Guild said in a release.

All tickets that have already been purchased for the festival will be honored for the new dates, the Brewers Guild said in a release.

140 Michigan breweries and brewpubs take part in the event, which draws thousands each year.  Saturday’s tickets are sold out.

More ticket information about the festival is available here

