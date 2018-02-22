Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Former First Lady and democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be coming to West Michigan this spring.

Clinton is set to visit Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids Township in April.

Her trip is part of an event to pay tribute to former first lady Betty Ford, who would have turned 100 this year.

Clinton will join Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of former president Lyndon B. Johnson. They will take part in a public discussion that journalist Andrea Mitchell will moderate.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on March 5.

2. There's a new team member at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids, and she walks on four legs. Vandy is a 3-year-old black lab, who's helping patients on the road to recovery.

Recently, she's been working with 7-year-old Emmitt, who has cerebral palsy and is recovering from surgery. Vandy helps him with everything, from strengthening his muscles to learning how to walk.

Vandy is the first dog that was trained in animal-assisted intervention, thanks to Paws with a Cause, a national nonprofit that's based here in Michigan.

3. The flu nasal spray is making a comeback for next season.

The Centers for Disease Control's advisory committee on immunization practices voted to renew their recommendation for the use of the spray for the 2018-2019 flu season.

The spray has been off the market for two years because of its less than stellar performance against the common flu strain in children. However a new study showed that the newly formulated medication performed significantly better than it did two years ago.

So committee members approved its use, but said doctors can choose if they want to use it.

4. In the restaurant world, nothings says "I'm trying to be healthy and trendy" quite like having Quinoa on the menu.

Though the versatile food has been "in" for quite some time, Chipotle just got the memo and is currently serving up the super-seed at its public test kitchen in New York City.

Chipotle's Red and Gold Quinoa is made by tossing hot Quinoa with citrus juice, rice bran oil, and freshly chopped cilantro with a hint of cumin.

There's no word on if this will make it's way across the country as Chipotle continues it's quest to keep winning over fans of Mexican food.

They recently hied Taco Bell's former CEO and last fall, they also added queso to the menu.

5. It's National Margarita Day!

The Margarita is a cocktail containing tequila, triple sec, and lemon juice, but the main ingredient is the freshly squeezed lime juice. It's known to be the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States.

Margaritas can be served shaken with ice, frozen or straight up without the ice.