Plows to pizza, Holland family fulfills their dreams of opening restaurant

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Klaus family call themselves farmers but a few years ago they decided to make a change from plows to pizza and bought the Holland restaurant Crust 54.

"We are crop farmers," said owner Debbie Klaus. "We had this dream probably about fifteen years ago, wouldn't it be cool to have our own pizza restaurant?"

Their farming mindsets can be seen in their food as the ingredients used is fresh, owner Brian Klaus even knows where his tomatoes come from.

Crust 54 offers a deep dish, stone-fired thin and even gluten free crusts.

The carnivore deep dish pizza draws a crowd as it weighs close to 9 pounds which means one slice is almost a pound of pizza.

Crust 54 has two locations one downtown Holland at 54 East 8th Street and a second at 1145 South Washington Avenue.