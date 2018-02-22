Plows to pizza, Holland family fulfills their dreams of opening restaurant

Posted 1:30 PM, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:56PM, February 22, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Klaus family call themselves farmers but a few  years ago they decided to make a change from plows to pizza and bought the Holland restaurant Crust 54.

"We are crop farmers," said owner Debbie Klaus.  "We had this dream probably about fifteen years ago, wouldn't it be cool to have our own pizza restaurant?"

Their farming mindsets can be seen in their food as the ingredients used is fresh, owner Brian Klaus even knows where his tomatoes come from.

Crust 54 offers a deep dish, stone-fired thin and even gluten free crusts.

The carnivore deep dish pizza draws a crowd as it weighs close to 9 pounds which means one slice is almost a pound of pizza.

Crust 54 has two locations one downtown Holland at 54 East 8th Street and a second at 1145 South Washington Avenue.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s