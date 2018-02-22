× Roads closed due to flooding – Thursday Update

WEST MICHIGAN – The latest list of road closures due to recent flooding, as of 2/22/18 at Noon.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

139th Ave – 36th to 35th

Ottagon Ave – 43rd to 44th

19th St – S. of Jefferson Road

Baseline Rd – 59th to 60th St

19th St – S. of 112th Ave.

River Road – 128th to 130th

62nd St – Baseline to 102nd

15th St – 126th to 128th Ave

13th St – S. of 102nd Ave

BARRY COUNTY

Keller near Mckibbin

Powell near Center

Jordan near Cunningham also near Rush

Eaton near State

State near Woodland

Saddlebag Lake near Jordan

M 43 and Cloverdale Rd

Curtis Rd and Maple Grove Rd

Woodlawn and Barber Rd

Bowler Rd between Ragla and Farrel

Charlton Park between M 43 and Barnum

108th St between Patterson and Duncan Lake

M 37 and Maple Grove

Cox between Clark and Curtis

Grange Rd and Thornbird

State Rd at Mud Creek

Dowling between Gurd & Banfield

Cloverdale between Wright & Bird

Davenport between Velte & M66

Davenport between M66 & Hager

Coats grove and Martin

Marshall between Maple Grove & Lawrence

Mud Lake & Hutchinson

Barber between Gaskill and Culbert Dr

Vedder east of Usborne

Thornapple Lake and Woodland

River between Nashville rd and Mckeown rd

Thornapple lake between Devine and Price

BERRIEN COUNTY

Over 50 closures reported. Click on link above for details.

CALHOUN COUNTY

-Burlington Twp-10 Mile Rd, between South County Line Rd and W Drive S

-Burlington Twp-O Drive S at 9 Mile Rd

-Clarence Twp-U Drive N, between 27 and 29 Mile Rd

-Leroy Twp-F Drive S east of 2 1/2 Mile Rd

-Leroy Twp-K Drive S near 4 Mile Rd

-Newton Twp-K Drive S at 10 Mile Rd

IONIA COUNTY

– Cassel Rd between York and Bippley

– Reeder Rd between Keefer and Lyons

– Knox Rd between Petrie and Sunfield

– Eaton Hwy between Sunfield and Shilton

– Bell Rd between Keim and Peddler Lake

– Goodwin Rd between Keefer and Lyons

– Tupper Lake Rd between Shilton and Kimmel

– Harwood Rd between Musgrove and Henderson

– Musgrove Hwy between Murtha and Welfare

– Charlotte Hwy at Tupper Lake Rd

– Grand River Ave between Jordan Lake and Ainsworth

– Darby Rd between Clarksville and Brooks

– Eaton Hwy between Harwood and M-66

– Elm Rd between Brooks and Clarksville

– Elm Rd between Clinton Trl and Peddler Lake

– Flat River Tr between Palmer and Zahm

– Harwood between Tupper Lake and Eaton Hwy

– Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Flannagan

– Kiddville Rd west of Flannagan

– Kiddville Rd between Orleans and Canfield

– Knox Rd between Petrie and Sunfield

– Midway Rd between Bell and Hastings

– Olmstead Rd between Stone and Nickleplate

– Peddler Lake Rd between Elm and Jackson

– Musgrove Hwy between Tasker and Bliss

– Bliss Rd between Grand River and Peck Lake

– Sunfield Hwy between David and Goodwin

– Tupper Lake between Charlotte and Turner

– Montcalm Ave between 4 Mile and 5 Mile

– Flannigan between Kiddville and M-44

– Clinton Trail between Tasker and Bliss

– Okemos Rd between towner and smith

– Dead end of Okemos Rd

– Nickleplate between Hubbardston and Omara

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Alamo Twp. – 10th Street – W. B Avenue to Starr Road Brady Twp. – 31st Street – V Avenue and U Avenue Brady Twp. – W Avenue – 29th Street to 36th Street Brady Twp. – VW Avenue from 34 Street and 36th Street Pavilion Twp. – S. Long Lake Drive – Long Lake Drive to R Avenue Prairie Ronde Twp. – X Avenue – 4th Street to 6th Street Prairie Ronde Twp. – 6th Street – XY Avenue to YZ Avenue Wakeshma Twp. – 40th Street – W Avenue to X Avenue Wakeshma Twp. – 44th Street – X Avenue to Y Avenue



KENT COUNTY

Sorensen Ave (22 Mile Rd to Sprague)

Grosvenor St (west of Ritchie)

5 Mile Rd (Ashley to Montcalm)

Division Ave (Fonger to 11 Mile Rd)

Ashley Ave (5 Mile Rd to 6 Mile Rd)

Ashley Ave (7 Mile Rd to M-44)

6 Mile Rd (Ashley to Montcalm)

Summit Ave (12 Mile Rd to 13 Mile Rd)

Friske Dr (12 Mile Rd to Rector)

18 Mile Rd (White Creek Ave to Simmons)

12 Mile Rd (Wolverine to Summit)

12 Mile Rd (Edgerton to Algoma)

Whipple St (Shaner Ave to Myers Lake)

Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Manhattan)

Reeds Lake Blvd (East Beltline Ave to Hall St)

Division Ave (7 Mile Rd to 8 Mile Rd)

Konkle Dr (east of Jupiter)

Indian Dr (off West River)

River Point (off Indian Dr)

Abrigador Trail (off West River)

Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)

Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)

Willow Dr (off Canright)

Willow (off Bailey Park)

60th St (Bancroft to M-50)

60th St (Pratt Lake Ave to Montcalm Ave)

64th St (East of Pratt Lake Ave)

Wingeier Ave (64th St to 68th St)

Pratt Lake Ave (64th St to 68th St)

Montcalm Ave (Flat River Dr to Covered Bridge Rd)

68th St (Wingeier to Pratt)

Northbound US-131 off ramp to 54th St

MECOSTA COUNTY

20 Mile Road between 160th and 175th Ave.

1 Mile Road between 150th and 160th

MONTCALM COUNTY

N. Douglas Road between E. Tamarack Road and N. County Line Road

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Heights Ravenna Road between Ensley Road and Swanson Road in Ravenna Twp.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Ramshorn Dr. from 24th St. to Rolling Acres Dr.

Felch Ave. north of 96th St.

Silver Dr. from 8th. St. to the City of White Cloud.

Thornapple Ave. between 1 Mile and 2 Mile.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Almena 30th Street between M-43 and 38th Ave

Arlington 28th Ave between 49th St and 50th St

Arlington 34th Ave between CR 673- 52nd Street

Arlington 34th Ave between 52nd Street and CR 673

Bangor 48th Ave between 62nd and 62 1/2 Street

Bangor 60th Street between CR 378 & 34th Ave

Columbia 18th Ave between 49th Street and 50th Street

Covert 34th Ave between M-140 and 76th Street

Geneva 67th St from M-43 to 26th Ave.

Geneva 16th Avenue between 60th St and CR 681

Geneva 4th Ave between CR 681 and 59th Street

Geneva 8th Ave between 68th Street and 64th Street

Geneva 67th Street between CR 388 and Baseline Rd

Geneva 70th Street between CR 388 and Baseline Rd

Geneva 62nd Street between CR 380 and 16th Avenue

Geneva 24th Ave between 69th Street and 72nd Street

Hamilton CR 215 between M-51 and 92nd Ave.

Keeler CR 352 between 60th and 62nd Streets

Keeler CR 352 between CR 681 and 60 1/2 St

Lawrence 50th Street between 60th Ave and 64th Ave

Lawrence 54th Street between CR 215 and Red Arrow

Paw Paw 40th Street between CR 665 and 47th

Pine Grove 34th Street between CR 390 and Baseline Rd.

Pine Grove 8th Ave between 30 1/2 Street and CR 653

Pine Grove 30 1/2 Street between 8th Ave and CR 390

Waverly 40th Street between CR 665 and 47th Ave

Waverly 40th Street between 36th Ave and M-43