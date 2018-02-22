Student taken into custody for threat at Vicksburg HS

Posted 2:06 PM, February 22, 2018

VICKSBURG, Mich. – A student is in custody for making an alleged threat on social media.

The Vicksburg High School student allegedly made the threat Thursday morning.  Vicksburg police informed the district  about the threat and investigated the incident.  According to the district, the student was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

“Students are not in danger,” said Scott Sanderson, the Vicksburg Chief of Police, in a press release.

Police maintained a presence on campus Thursday.

 

