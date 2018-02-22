West Michigan school takes extra precautions after neighboring districts receive social media threats

MATTAWAN, Mich. — After being notified of social media threats against Otsego and Plainwell Public Schools, another West Michigan school district is stepping up security to ensure campus safety.

Mattawan Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Robin Buchler sent out out a statement saying that the district was made aware of the threats made to the two Allegan County school district and contacted local authorities.

“Mattawan is very aware of the threats Otsego and Plainwell, our neighboring schools in Allegan County, received yesterday through social media,” the statement said. “We have been in contact with the administration and authority from Allegan County. We have also been in close contact with law enforcement about the potential danger to our own school system. The person responsible for the threats in Allegan County is being questioned and we are told by the Allegan County Sheriff that the threats were not credible.”

Buchler contacted the Van Buren Sheriff Department after being notified of the neighboring threat and was advised “to be vigilant and present.”

“Today, at school, you will see a greater presence of adults in and around the campus. Our administration and staff will remain vigilant and present in the halls and at the doors,” the statement said. “We have requested additional police presence to add a level of safety and care for our students, staff, and families. Visitors to the school will be monitored very closely. We will do all we can to work together to provide our students with a safe environment to learn. I am so sorry to have to send a message like this but in this current environment, we have to be aware, alert, and prepared to respond.”