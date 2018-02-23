Bridge repair to close part of 68th Avenue bridge

EASTMANVILLE, Mich. — The southbound lanes of the 68th Avenue bridge over the Grand River in Eastmanville will be closed for a week.

The bridge deck, scheduled for resurfacing in 2019, has a hole that must be patched for the 2018 season.

It will take from Monday, February 26, to Saturday, March 3, for work to be finished on the patch, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission.

The detour takes southbound traffic from 68th Avenue east on Leonard Street, south on Linden Drive, and west on Lake Michigan Drive to 68th Avenue.