Coldwater Girls Beat Hastings 40-29

Posted 11:36 PM, February 23, 2018, by

HASTINGS, Mich. -- The Coldwater girls basketball team defeated  Hastings 40-29 on Friday night.

Tyler Scheid had a game high 17 points.

