GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- When Cornerstone and Aquinas met on February 7th, the Golden Eagles ran out to a big early lead but couldn't hold it in a 65-59 loss.

Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the WHAC tournament, CU once again got out to a big lead and this time held on for 64-57 win.

Lizzy Otten (Grandville) led Cornerstone with 15 points including 11 of 15 from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals Saturday at Lawrence Tech.

Aquinas finishes its season at 18-12.