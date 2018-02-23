Flood crests and levels forecast for Grand Rapids area Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand River will be cresting above flood stage this weekend in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.  Here is a look at where the river will crest, at what height and when.

Lowell – Forecast 18.2 feet on Saturday morning. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Ada – Forecast 22.5 feet on Saturday morning. Flood stage is 20 feet.

Comstock Park – Forecast 17.6 feet on Saturday afternoon. Flood stage is 12 feet.

Grand Rapids – Forecast 21.3 feet on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Flood stage is 18 feet.

